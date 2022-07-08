Stars show support for 'Run for Kezia' in Jersey

Celebrities have sent messages of support for a charity run in memory of a Jersey teenager who took her own life.

The friends of 14-year-old Kezia Mason have organised a 2k, 5k and 10k race in St Helier in her memory.

The event has now been backed by stars including pop singer Pixie Lott and famous DJ Fatboy Slim, also known as Norman Cook.

Also in the video are clips of the band The Rare Occasions, who wrote Kezia's favourite song, and Lewis Raines from the vocal group G4.

The video also includes messages from her friends urging others to take on the challenge.

The event takes place along St Helier's waterfront on Saturday 10 September. Islanders can sign up here.

Around one in four people will experience a mental health problem each year, according to the charity Mind.

If you or someone you know is feeling low, depressed or just needs somebody to talk to, there are a range of services across the Channel Islands that can help.

JERSEY

Many secondary schools and Highlands College offer counselling too.

GUERNSEY

Guernsey Mind on 01481 722 959

Guernsey Samaritans on 116 123

The Oberlands Centre on 01481 725241 ext. 3561

Healthy Minds on 01481 227744/healthyminds@gov.gg

Psychological Therapies Team on 01481 225241 ext: 24268 or email PTT@gov.gg

The Recovery and Wellbeing Service on 01481 707727

OTHER SUPPORT