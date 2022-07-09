Missing toy bunny goes on adventures in Jersey burger shop

A toy bunny that has been found in the road near a Jersey takeaway is looking to be reunited with its owner - but that hasn't meant it has not been getting involved with the day to day running of the shop.

Bunny has been frying some chips. Credit: Burger Palace

Serving the customers. Credit: Burger Palace

It was found at Mulcaster Street at around 4pm yesterday afternoon. Emma Christianna who made the 'hoppy' discovery said:

"We picked him up and brushed him off, gave him cuddle and reassured him we would do everything we could to find his family!"

Keeping cool in the fridge. Credit: Burger Palace

Anyone missing the toy can contact Burger Palace direct during open hours - staff say they will arrange bunny's safe return.