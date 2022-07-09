Missing toy bunny goes on adventures in Jersey burger shop
A toy bunny that has been found in the road near a Jersey takeaway is looking to be reunited with its owner - but that hasn't meant it has not been getting involved with the day to day running of the shop.
It was found at Mulcaster Street at around 4pm yesterday afternoon. Emma Christianna who made the 'hoppy' discovery said:
"We picked him up and brushed him off, gave him cuddle and reassured him we would do everything we could to find his family!"
Anyone missing the toy can contact Burger Palace direct during open hours - staff say they will arrange bunny's safe return.