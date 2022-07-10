Flats evacuated in St Helier after fire breaks out

Residents were evacuated after a fire broke out in a block of flats in St Helier last night (9 July).

The fire service was called just after 9pm and two fire engines with nine firefighters responded to the blaze. This was then backed up by another fire engine and crew later on.

In a social media post, the fire service says the balcony of a flat was alight when they arrived and the fire was beginning to spread into the building, as well as to the floors below.

Crews worked on putting out the flames outside and inside to bring the fire under control.

No one was injured and police say there was no major damage caused.

The cause of the fire is believed to be from smoking materials.