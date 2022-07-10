People gather to soak up sun and fun at SarkFest

People have gathered in Sark this weekend to enjoy the sun and fun at SarkFest.

More than 35 acts have been entertaining at four stages over the three days, with craft and market stalls also around for people to enjoy.

There has been fun for all the family thanks to the space hopper park.

Circus performers have also made their way over.

'Wolfie' has spent his first weekend in Sark. He was invited over by festival organisers to show his skills to audiences. Here is what he makes of it:

"Absolutely stunning, I've never been to the Channel Islands before. It's got an amazingly tropical feel. I'm doing a bit of all sorts here, stilt walking, a fire performance later on, I'll do a workshop as well."

Play Brightcove video

Festival goers say the small and intimate setting makes it a "unique" experience.

"It's really friendly, everyone's smiling, everyone's happy and you can just enjoy yourself. And you're on Sark time, you lose hours and hours."

"It's absolutely amazing, the weather is fantastic, the background is amazing and yeah, the music is pretty good as well! Really enjoying it."