Tattoo enthusiasts 'buzzing' for first Guernsey convention

Video report by Roisin Gauson

Tattoo artists and enthusiasts have come together for the first convention of its kind in Guernsey.

Hundreds of people have passed through the doors of St James this weekend to find out more about the increasingly popular artform.

It's the first time that local tattoo artists from Guernsey and Alderney have come together under one roof to showcase their talents.

Paul White has been tattooing people in Guernsey for more than 25 years.

He says it is a way of expression:

"Certain people have certain tattoos, maybe it's religious, or maybe a memorial tattoo or something like that. There are quite a lot of collectors in Guernsey so you've got the chance now to see every single artist on the island working and make your own decisions which is really good."

Jon Bisson, Director of St James, says people have come along for many different reasons:

"Really mixed bag, we have the tattoo aficionados who really like it and want to come and look at the different studios - if you imagine studios are normally small places and you don't want to poke your nose in too much. Here they can walk around, look at people's books and see the artwork and see them work which is really interesting. And then some quite confused tourists walking in. See a church, see a tattoo expo - so yeah, it's been great, lots of people interested."

Organisers say they started off small, but given the popularity of the event, they hope to be back with a bigger and better expo next year.