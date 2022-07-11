Guernsey residents worried child will be killed by speeding drivers

Play Brightcove video

Local resident and campaigner Chris Pommier wants action

Residents living on a popular school walking route in Guernsey say the road needs to be made safer before a child gets killed.

People living on Croft Lane in St Sampsons told ITV News speeding is common along the narrow route but say their calls for action have been ignored.

Resident Grant Harvey explains it is an accident waiting to happen.

He said: “You’ve got cars driving up the road going stupid miles an hour, you’ve got the school up the road, you’ve got the kids coming out of school and just no regard for children.”

Houses in the Sous Les Hougues Estate are built along a footpath which leads directly into the road.

Children regularly play and cycle along the lane and there has already been one accident which left a child needing treatment in Southampton.

Dave Hodge has lived in the area for more than forty years and says motorists use the lane as a cut through and regularly speed past his house.

He explained: “I'd like to see some sort of speed limit and also barriers from the path that comes into the lane. Something's got to be done."

The residents are stepping up their campaign as they say direct appeals for action have been ignored.

Chris Pommier has taken to social media to highlight their shared concerns.

He said: “The neighbours have campaigned for many years to try and get something done, make it residents only or speed humps, speed limits, but unfortunately we don't seem to be getting anywhere - even though we've had a child hit and seriously hurt."

"We’re just trying to get something done to stop any more kids getting hurt.”

Speed bumps have been considered in the past but a qualified highways engineer concluded that they would not work due to the narrowness of the road.

Following recent feedback from residents, Guernsey's Traffic & Highway Services say they will look again and consider any other initiatives that may improve road safety in the area.