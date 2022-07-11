Skip to content

Jersey's new Council of Ministers confirmed with more women in top roles

Five of the 11 Ministers are now female, compared to three under the previous administration. Credit: Jersey States Assembly / Twitter

Jersey's new Council of Ministers has been confirmed with more women elected to roles on the government's top table.

Five of the 11 Ministers are now female, compared to three under the previous administration.

All of Deputy Kristina Moore's picks were chosen with just one seat contested as Deputy Karen Wilson beat Deputy Andy Howell to the role of Health and Social Services Minister with 27 votes.

Deputy Moore has also been officially appointed Chief Minister - taking over from John Le Fondré who lost his seat in last month's election.

Jersey's Council of Ministers (in order of announcement):

  • Treasury and Resources - Deputy Ian Gorst

  • Children and Education - Deputy Inna Gardiner

  • Economic Development, Tourism, Sport and Culture - Deputy Kirsten Morel

  • Environment - Deputy Jonathan Renouf

  • External Relations and Financial Services - Deputy Philip Ozouf

  • Home Affairs - Deputy Helen Miles

  • Housing and Communities - Deputy David Warr

  • Infrastructure - Deputy Tom Binet

  • Health and Social Services - Deputy Karen Wilson

  • International Development - Deputy Carolyn Labey

  • Social Security - Deputy Elaine Millar