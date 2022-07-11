Jersey's new Council of Ministers confirmed with more women in top roles

Jersey's new Council of Ministers has been confirmed with more women elected to roles on the government's top table.

Five of the 11 Ministers are now female, compared to three under the previous administration.

All of Deputy Kristina Moore's picks were chosen with just one seat contested as Deputy Karen Wilson beat Deputy Andy Howell to the role of Health and Social Services Minister with 27 votes.

Deputy Moore has also been officially appointed Chief Minister - taking over from John Le Fondré who lost his seat in last month's election.

Jersey's Council of Ministers (in order of announcement):