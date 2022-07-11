Jersey's new Council of Ministers set to be chosen

Jersey's new Council of Ministers will be confirmed later.

The island's next Chief Minister, Deputy Kristina Moore, has put forward who she wants to work with and the list contains just two of the existing Council members.

They include Deputy Ian Gorst's proposed move from External Relations to Treasury and Resources Minister and a raft of potential new appointments such as Deputies Philip Ozouf and David Warr.

A full list of Deputy Moore's candidates can be found here.

There are also more women than the current configuration, up from three to five.

It is not a done deal though as the States Assembly will have the final say if any other nominees are suggested.

Once the new Council of Ministers is confirmed, Deputy Moore will officially become Chief Minister - taking over from John Le Fondré who lost his seat in last month's election.