Three arrested in Jersey after man suffers serious head injuries

Three men have been arrested following two assaults on a 19-year-old man in Jersey.

The victim has been flown to Southampton hospital after sustaining serious head injuries.

Three men aged 21 and 22-years-old were arrested on suspicion of grave and criminal assault. They have all been released on bail.

The police say the two assaults happened in the early hours of Sunday morning (10 July).

The first involved a group of men in their early 20s and happened at 2:20am outside Rojos in Beresford Street.

The second was a few minutes later, involving the same people outside William Hill in Bath Street.

The victim was knocked unconscious.

Police would like to speak to anyone who may have seen this or has any information.

Contact Jersey Police: 01534 612612

Independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously: 0800 555 111.