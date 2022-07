A black passenger has been racially abused on a bus in Guernsey.

The incident happened on the 91 service from Pembroke Bay to St Peter Port town centre between 6:25pm and 6:45pm on Saturday 9 July.

Police say a white passenger used racist behaviour towards a black passenger.

Anyone who saw the incident or might be able to identify the person responsible should call the police on 01481 222 222 or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.