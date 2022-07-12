Students at Le Quennevais School in Jersey will be sent home early this afternoon (12 July).

In a letter to parents and guardians the headteacher said the early closure is due to a lack of air conditioning in the building and they are currently "unable to open any windows".

Liberty Bus says it cannot provide an early pick-up service and parents are asked to make transport arrangements for their children.

Students will be allowed to continue attending school in their PE kit for the rest of term.

Sports Day is being moved to Thursday morning (14 July) and the Whole School Awards Ceremony will be on Friday morning.