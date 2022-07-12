Hot weather warning issued for Jersey

People in Jersey are being urged to take sensible precautions as temperatures are set to soar this week.

Today could be the hottest day of the year in Jersey so far.

Islanders are being warned to look after themselves during the hot weather, to prevent any harm to their health.

Older people and children are more at risk of heat exhaustion, heatstroke and dehydration from extreme heat.

Steps that islanders can take to cope in hot weather are:

Shutting windows, shades, blinds, or curtains to keep your rooms as cool as possible.

If possible, staying out of the sun for long periods and avoid the hottest part of the day, which could be later in the afternoon.

Wearing sunscreen and hats when outside.

Having cool baths or showers.

Drinking plenty of water. Avoid tea, coffee, and alcohol.

Wearing loose, cool clothing.

Help those who are likely to struggle in the heat.

Ensure that babies, young children, and pets are not locked into vehicles.

Jersey's Director of Public Health, Professor Peter Bradley, said: "With temperatures set to rise in the coming days, it is vital that Islanders, especially those at risk, take the necessary precautions when out and about.

"Those at greatest risk include elderly people, babies, and young children as well as those with a serious chronic condition such as heart or breathing problems.

"I urge Islanders to follow this advice and to check up on friends, relatives, and neighbours who may be less able to look after themselves."

Head of Meteorology at Jersey Met, Paul Aked, said: “We are expecting very hot and dry weather over the coming week, and we are working with colleagues from across Government to make sure we support those planning ahead and we would encourage everyone to keep up to date with our forecasts.” “Often, we focus on the daytime temperatures, but it is at night that we get an opportunity to recover from a hot day. With night-time temperatures forecast to be so high we are not able to do so easily."

Along with the high temperatures, the dry period is expected to continue which could see the Island enter a Meteorological Absolute drought.

The island would be classed as being in an absolute drought if 15 or more consecutive days pass with less than 0.2 mm of rain falling on each day.