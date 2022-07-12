Islanders urged to not leave pets in cars as temperatures soar

The GSPCA is warning pet owners not to leave their animals in cars as temperatures continue to rise.

As well as being reminded to walk their dog early in the morning or later in the evening.

The advice comes as the Channel Islands are set to experience very high temperatures over the coming days.

The GSPCA are also reminding people that animals should not be kept inside rooms within the home that could potentially become very warm, like conservatories or greenhouses.

The charity says high temperatures outside a car can feel like double that inside one.

47°C What 22°C feels like in a car for a dog

Steve Byrne GSPCA Manager said: "Many of us will be enjoying the warm weather and sunshine but at the GSPCA we have an important message for pet owners.

“Every year we highlight how important it is that we don’t take our dogs out in the car when shopping, as those in vehicles are at real risk with the lovely sunny warm weather.

“If your dog is left in the car, even if parked in the shade as the sun moves could put them at a real risk of heat exhaustion and which can does lead to death.”

"We urge all pet owners to stop and think and ensure that their pet is not put at in a life threatening situation with this lovely sunny warm weather."

Tips on how to care for your pets in the warm weather:

Your pet should always be able to move into a cooler, ventilated environment if they are feeling hot.

Never leave your pet alone in a car. If you want to take your pet with you on a car journey, make sure that your destination is pet-friendly – you won’t be able to leave your pet in the car and you don’t want your day out to be ruined!

If you have to leave your pet outside, you must provide a cool shady spot where he/she can escape from the sun at all times of the day. Please remember that shade cover can move during the day.

Make sure your pet always has a good supply of drinking water, in a weighted bowl that can’t be knocked over. Carry water with you on hot days and give your pet frequent small amounts.

Never leave your pet in a glass conservatory or a caravan. Even if it is cloudy when you leave, the sun may come out later in the day and make it unbearably hot.

Groom your pet regularly to get rid of excess hair.

Pets, especially dogs, need exercise - even when it is hot. Walk your dog early in the morning or later in the evening. Never allow your dog to exercise excessively in hot weather.

Islanders are asked that if they see a pet in a car on a warm day, to call the GSPCA on 01481 257261.