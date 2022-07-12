Jersey States vote in new scrutiny chairs

The new chairs of Jersey's scrutiny panels have been elected.

States members entered the chamber to vote for the new eight panel chairs today (12 July).

The Chair of the Privileges and Procedures Committee (PPC), Chair of the Public Accounts Committee (PPC), Chairs of the five Scrutiny Panels and Chair of the Planning Committee were all voted in.

Deputy Sam Mézec was selected to chair Jersey's Corporate Services Scrutiny Panel. He will take over from the now Chief Minister, Deputy Kristina Moore. Deputy Mézec said he will be able offer better communication and bring about more action than previous panels.

He said: "So one thing that I think the Chief Minister and I agree on is that there does need to be a much better check up process on scrutiny recommendations, so that they are properly followed up and that governments can't kind of ignore them if they're a bit inconvenient.

"We both agree on that so hopefully we can put some sort of framework to achieve that fairly quickly."

States members have now adjourned until 19 July when they will then elect Scrutiny Panel and Committee members.

The new chairs for Jersey's scrutiny panels

Privileges and Procedures Committee: Connétable Karen Shenton Stone

Public Accounts Committee: Deputy Lyndsay Feltham

Corporate Services Scrutiny Panel: Deputy Sam Mézec

Economic and International Affairs Scrutiny Panel: Deputy Moz Scott

Children, Education and Home Affairs Scrutiny Panel: Deputy Catherine Curtis

Environment, Housing and Infrastructure Scrutiny Panel: Deputy Steve Luce

Health and Social Security Scrutiny Panel: Deputy Geoff Southern

Planning Committee: Connétable Philip Le Sueur