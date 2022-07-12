Lifeguards urge people to follow these safety steps when cooling off in the sea

Lifeguards are asking people to respect the water and stay safe when cooling off in the sea.

As temperatures soar across the Channel Islands and with the chance of record-breaking highs over the next few days, the Royal Life Saving Society (RLSS) is urging everyone to take steps to protect themselves in the water.

Five summer water safety tips:

Look out for lifeguards. Always find a patrolled swimming site if you are looking for a place to cool off.

It is colder than it looks. Water at open and inland sites is often much cooler than it seems and cold water can affect your ability to swim and save yourself if you get into difficulty.

Do not go too far. Always swim parallel to the shore to make sure you are never too far away from land.

It is stronger than it looks. Currents in the water can be very powerful. If you are caught in a current, do not swim against it as you will tire yourself out. Stay calm, swim with the current and call for help.

Bring a friend . Always bring someone when you go swimming so if anything goes wrong, they can help.

Lee Heard from RLSS said: "It is vital to ensure that everyone has an understanding of water safety and makes it their responsibility to educate their family and friends on how water can be enjoyed safely."

If you or someone else gets into difficulty in the water, call 999 and ask for the Fire Service when inland or the Coastguard at the coast.