Sark photographer Sue Daly has shared some photos of seabirds and seals around Sark and Herm.

It comes as temperatures soar across the Channel Islands.

Here are a selection of her shots:

A group of guillemots. Credit: Sue Daly

A pair of razorbills. Credit: Sue Daly

A seal pops its head above the water. Credit: Sue Daly

An oystercatcher surveying the scene. Credit: Sue Daly