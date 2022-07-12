Many students at a Guernsey secondary school say they do not feel safe for fear of bullying.

A damning new Ofsted report into St Sampson's High School has ranked three of the four inspected areas as 'inadequate', the lowest possible rating.

The other area, personal development and welfare, 'requires improvement' - the second lowest rating.

The heavily critical review says the school's quality of education is not good enough.

It blames senior leaders for not making sure the curriculum is well implemented and says far too many pupils do not gain the knowledge they need because staff expectations are too low.

Ofsted say this is also reflected in students with special educational needs not being well supported as staff do not have the necessary skills to adapt their teaching.

The report continues by stating that student behaviour is poor and some pupils directly challenge or ignore their teachers.

It explains these acts sometimes go unchecked because staff do not use the behaviour policy consistently.

Pupils also have little confidence that bullying will stop when they report it to teachers and many do not feel safe in school.

St Sampson's is a mixed state secondary school with more than 700 pupils and agrees the findings are unacceptable.

Principal Vicky Godley said: "The report clearly shows that the school is not delivering at the level we all expect. I am truly sorry for that.

"But I am absolutely committed to doing everything necessary to address the range of concerns identified by Ofsted.

"I want to assure our students and their parents and carers that we know there is much work to do, we know and recognise the issues and we will work tirelessly to address them."

Guernsey's Director of Education Nick Hynes says they will be offering to meet with concerned parents this week and that Ofsted will return to check on progress within the next academic year.