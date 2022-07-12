Plans announced for Jersey's first ground-based solar panel farm in St Clement

Plans have been put forward by Jersey Electricity (JE) to build the island's first ground-based solar panel farm in St Clement.

Land south of Rue du Moulin à Vent has been earmarked for development, with the 12-acre site potentially marking the start of a major new rollout.

In April JE confirmed that it had been speaking to local landowners about installing several solar farms which they hope will help to protect power and stabilise prices.

The wider proposals could create enough energy to power more than 1,500 homes a year.

Plans to develop land south of Rue du Moulin à Vent in St Clement. Credit: Jersey Electricity

JE say the proposed site will still be used for agriculture with animals able to graze on grass.

They will also plant more than 900 new hedgerow plants to make the area look more appealing.

Plans can be viewed and discussed with members of the project team at Caldwell Hall, near St Clement’s Parish Church, on Tuesday 19 July between 10am and 6pm.