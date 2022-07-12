Registration opens for Guernsey's Swimarathon

Islanders in Guernsey can now register for this year's Skipton Swimarathon.

The event is taking place between 5 - 9 October.

GROW has been chosen to benefit from this year's fundraising efforts.

The charity supports those with a learning disability in the Bailiwick.

It is hoped the money raised will help to fund the redevelopment of the charity's Coutanchez site.

In its 45-year-history, the Swimarathon has raised over £1,820,000 for Guernsey charities.

Islanders who wish to take part in this year's event can register here.