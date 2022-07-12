Registration opens for Guernsey's Swimarathon
Islanders in Guernsey can now register for this year's Skipton Swimarathon.
The event is taking place between 5 - 9 October.
GROW has been chosen to benefit from this year's fundraising efforts.
The charity supports those with a learning disability in the Bailiwick.
It is hoped the money raised will help to fund the redevelopment of the charity's Coutanchez site.
In its 45-year-history, the Swimarathon has raised over £1,820,000 for Guernsey charities.
Islanders who wish to take part in this year's event can register here.