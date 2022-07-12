Shireen Jordan: Are the Channel Islands set for a record-breaking heatwave?

There is no doubt that it is hot at the moment with the mercury set to rise to 31C in Jersey today, 29C in Guernsey and 26C in Alderney.

A southerly air flow drawing up warm air from the Continent contributes to that extra injection of heat.

But as we head towards the middle of the week, temperatures will compress slightly towards the mid twenties as the air flow changes to a northerly direction.

It will still be warm with temperatures slightly above average for this time of year but it doesn't constitute the definition of a heatwave for Jersey.

A heatwave is declared in Jersey after the temperature on six consecutive days exceeds the average maximum temperature for that day by 5C.

For the Bailiwick of Guernsey the temperature has to reach 28C or more for three consecutive days.

However, as we head towards the weekend we are set to have an easterly to north easterly air flow and see temperatures significantly rise again to the early to mid thirties.

They could peak on Monday (18 July), when it's possible that we could have a record-breaking temperature.

The current record for the Channel Islands is in Jersey and sits at 36.0C.

Where we have these hot days we get warm, humid nights.

We are set to experience tropical nights over Saturday and Saturday which means temperatures won't drop lower than 20C.

These are fairly rare occurrences and are associated with the summer months and heatwaves.

Jersey last had a tropical night on 20 July last year.

So with these very high temperatures we are set to have over the next week, the advice from Public Health to stop heatstroke and heat exhaustion is to take care: stay out of the heat during the hottest part of the day, stay hydrated, wear loose clothing and sunscreen and a hat if you have to venture out.

