Water play area at Jersey's Coronation Park closed again for repairs

The water play area at Jersey's Coronation Park has been closed for the second time in a month.

It has been shut to allow repairs to a water pump.

The work is likely to take most of the day (12 July) and Jersey's government has apologised for any disappointment, with temperatures set to hit over 30 degrees.

It follows a technical issue with the water cleaning system which saw the area closed in mid-June.

The site was given £750,000 of government money through the island's fiscal stimulus fund to allow children a place to relax, play and enjoy themselves outdoors.

The area includes a shallow paddling pool, fountain, sprinklers and water cannons.