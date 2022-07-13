Fewer people seeking work in Jersey

Fewer people are looking for work in Jersey.

Latest figures show 620 islanders were searching for jobs at the end of June, that is 380 lower than the same time last year.

More women than men were registered as actively looking for employment.

The number of people searching for more than 12 months has also dropped significantly to 220, down more than 50% when compared with the same period in 2021.

620 People actively seeking work in Jersey.

220 People looking for jobs for more than a year.

The figures were published by Statistics Jersey as part of their quarterly report on registered unemployment.