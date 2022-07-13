In the last month, 15 people have been arrested for drink driving in Guernsey.

The police force also arrested one driver who was more than four times over the drink driving limit, and motorists who were travelling at 74mph and 75mph.

The arrests come as part of Operation Uptown, where police targeted islanders committing the most dangerous driving offences.

These include:

Misuse of seatbelts

Driving whilst using a mobile phone

Speeding

Drink driving

Officers worked on the operation as part of their everyday duties, with the intention of removing drivers, who cannot behave responsibility, from the roads.

21 fixed penalty notices were issued for not wearing a seatbelt

6 fixed penalty notices were issued for driving while using a mobile

14 people were stopped for speeding and will be referred to court

3 were driving fast enough that it was classed as dangerous driving

Acting Chief Inspector, Operations, Tom Marshall said: “The fatal four are considered the four most dangerous driving offences, and they without a doubt cause the most fatal or serious collisions on the road.

"In 2022 it is well known that drinking and driving is totally unacceptable, and as a result, the offence is now somewhat rare, however the number of arrests we had to make for driving under the influence in the last four weeks was totally unacceptable.

“Any of the other four offences can be equally as dangerous though, and as a result, we want to target all of them."