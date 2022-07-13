Mark de Garis chosen for top job in Guernsey's government

Mark de Garis has been chosen as the new permanent head of Guernsey's government.

He beat 16 other applicants to the top civil service job after impressing a panel who unanimously backed him for the role, including Chief Minister Deputy Peter Ferbrache.

Mr de Garis will take up the position from 1 August after serving as the States' interim Chief Executive since last September following Paul Whitfield's dismissal.

He said: "We have big tasks facing us as we look to make our organisation as effective and efficient as possible, while we adapt our services to meet 21st century expectations.

"We also need to give our staff opportunities to develop and grow, building resilience into the public service as we continue to make sure our elected representatives are fully supported."

Deputy Ferbrache added: "We believe he brings the right vision and experience to lead the organisation as we look to provide improved value for money and easy access to good quality services for our community, and deliver on the priorities agreed by the States through the Government Work Plan."