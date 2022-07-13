Play Brightcove video

Prince Charles working at La Cotte de St Brelade as a student in 1968. Pictures from ITV Channel's Archive.

Prince Charles has been announced as a patron of Jersey Heritage's restoration project, La Cotte de St Brelade.

The charity say it is a huge boost to their long-term work in preserving and protecting the site that was first discovered more than 140 years ago.

It is a key marker in European prehistory, preserving one of the best records of Neanderthal behaviour.

The Prince of Wales himself took part in excavation work at La Cotte in 1968 whilst he was studying archeology at Cambridge University.

Jon Carter from Jersey Heritage said: "Rising sea levels and storms continue to be a threat to this ancient heritage site and we know these are issues close to the Prince’s heart.

"Although it has already revealed so much about its incredible Ice Age past since it was first discovered over 140 years ago, La Cotte has the potential to surprise us with incredible new stories."

The news comes as archaeologists return to the site at Ouaisné to restart work this week for the first time since the Covid pandemic.