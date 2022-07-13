Two men charged with attempted murder after Jersey stabbing

Two men have been charged with attempted murder after an 18-year-old man was stabbed in Jersey.

Alex De Jesus, aged 18, and a 17-year-old man who cannot be named for legal reasons have been charged with attempted murder, grave and criminal assault and possession of an offensive weapon.

Two other men aged 16 and 17 have been charged with grave and criminal assault and affray.

All four will appear in Magistrate’s Court on Thursday 11 August.

The stabbing happened in the Le Geyt Flats area just before 11pm on Sunday 9 January and an 18-year-old man was flown to Southampton Hospital for treatment.