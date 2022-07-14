73-year-old man arrested for indecent behaviour in Guernsey
A 73-year-old man has been arrested for indecent behaviour in Guernsey.
It comes after a media appeal by police for witnesses to come forward.
The incident is said to have happened at Les Amarreurs Bay between 3pm and 4pm on Monday 11 July.
It was reported the same day and a 73-year-old man was arrested on Wednesday night (13 July).
Police have thanked the public for their help and say they will always respond to allegations like this in a robust way.