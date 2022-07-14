73-year-old man arrested for indecent behaviour in Guernsey

A 73-year-old man has been arrested for indecent behaviour in Guernsey.

It comes after a media appeal by police for witnesses to come forward.

The incident is said to have happened at Les Amarreurs Bay between 3pm and 4pm on Monday 11 July.

A map of Les Amarreurs Bay where police say the incident happened. Credit: Google Maps

It was reported the same day and a 73-year-old man was arrested on Wednesday night (13 July).

Police have thanked the public for their help and say they will always respond to allegations like this in a robust way.