Guernsey's Donkey Derby cancelled

The Donkey Derby in Guernsey has been cancelled for another year.

The Lions Club announced the event will not take place this year due to a lack of volunteers.

Donkeys have been unable to race in the island since the pandemic and have not travelled over for this year's derby.

The donkeys will not race again in Guernsey this year. Credit: ITV Channel

The annual charity event would normally see hundreds of islanders gather at Saumarez Park to enjoy the the thrills and spills of the day.

President of the Lions Club of Guernsey, Paul Allaway said: "It was a very difficult decision to make, but like other charities, numbers are diminishing and we don't have the people power."