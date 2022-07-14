Head vet issues warning after bird flu cases confirmed in Guernsey

Guernsey's chief vet has issued a warning to owners of poultry and the public after two cases of bird flu were confirmed in the island.

Two wild herring gulls tested positive for avian flu at the weekend and a number of safety measures are being rolled out to stop cases spreading.

The guidance comes weeks after Alderney issued a similar warning, while Jersey Zoo confirmed its first case of bird flu back in March.

Owners of domestic poultry must:

Make sure that wild birds such as ducks, geese and magpies cannot access feed, water, bedding and litter. This can be done by housing poultry, covering areas with netting and using treadle feeders.

Make areas unattractive to wild birds by using visual scarers, removing any feed sources and blocking access to water.

Have good biosecurity measures to avoid indirectly infecting poultry, such as disinfectant footbaths or changing footwear when entering pens.

Call the States Vet on 01481 221161 or email svo@gov.gg if any birds have symptoms or are found dead.

There is no requirement to house birds and owners should assess their own risks.

More information about bird flu and details on how poultry owners can sign up to a voluntary register are available here.

Members of the public are also being asked not to touch any unwell or dead birds.

Sightings of sick birds should be reported to the GSPCA on 01481 257261 and dead birds to the States Vet using the contact details above.

States Vet Officer David Chamberlain said: "It’s important to stress that bird flu is primarily a disease of birds and the risk to the general public’s health is very low."

Public Health Director Dr Nicola Brink added: "It usually requires very close contact with an infected bird so the risk to humans is considered very low.

"However, it is really important that we follow the advice from the States Veterinary Officers."