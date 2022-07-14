Jersey in fifth wave of Covid infections as case numbers rise

Jersey's new Health Minister says the island is now in a fifth wave of Covid infections.

There are just over 1,500 known active infections and Deputy Karen Wilson is encouraging everyone to take sensible steps this summer to curb the spread.

She explained: “It is in this period of high infection rates that I would like to encourage islanders to continue to follow the current guidance, which includes wearing masks in recommended settings.

“If islanders work together and follow the current guidance issued by Public Health, we will be able to move through the wave more quickly and ensure that we can enjoy a safe summer.”

In response to the spike in cases Jersey's vaccine booster programme has been extended until the end of July.

People aged 75 and over and those who are 12 and older with a weakened immune system are being invited to book their booster dose through the government's website or by calling 0800 735 5566.

Islanders are also being asked to follow these five key actions: