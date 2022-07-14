Man jailed after Jersey Police seize cocaine and suitcase full of cash

A man has been jailed in Jersey after police seized cocaine and a suitcase full of cash.

53-year-old Darren Anthony Reece was sentenced to ten years and four months in prison after pleading guilty to possession of a controlled drug with intent to supply and possession of criminal property.

Reece was arrested in March following a covert operation where police found 280 grams of cocaine that he had hidden in a wooded area of St Aubin's.

It would have had a rough street value of £40,000.

More than £12,000 of cash was also discovered in a suitcase at his home, along with two mobile phones showing evidence of drug dealing.

The head of Jersey's drug squad, Detective Sergeant Jim McGranahan, said: "We’ll continue to keep our community safe and protect the most vulnerable from the harm these drugs can cause".