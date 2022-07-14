Month-long consultation into how Alderney is governed begins

Discussions into the future of Alderney's government will start today.

The month-long public consultation will look into how the States could move to an executive style government from September if plans are approved.

Current plans show a proposal to change the government from 10 to eight elected members by 2025.

Each of the eight members would be responsible for liaising with their Guernsey colleagues, the budget for their area of responsibility, working with others within the government or those with specialist skills, and acting as deputy to other portfolio holders.

Three of the elected members would be appointed to form an Executive Council, one of which will be elected as Chair, working with the Civil Service to manage government processes, preparing the Billets for full States debates.

Kevin Gentle, Chair of the island's Good Governance Group said if these changes are implementing, it should speed up Government work.He said: "A criticism has been levelled at this and previous States that we are taking too long to make decisions and we are too slow to make progressive policies.

"All that will change under these proposals, but first we want to be sure that the public is with us on such an important matter."

The public consultation will continue until 12 August and a public drop-in will take place in the Anne French Room at the Island Hall on 28 July between 10am and 7pm.

This will be followed by a People's Meeting on 7 September at 7pm, then debate and vote at the States of Alderney Meeting on 14 September.

If the States approves the proposals, it will be implemented during a transitionary period with the aim to being fully in place by the June 2025 General Election, being held at the same time as Guernsey's elections.