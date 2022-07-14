There were emotive exchanges from parents at the emergency meeting held in response to Ofsted's damning report of St Sampson's High School in Guernsey.

The review highlighted that many students do not feel safe for fear of bullying and ranked three of the four inspected areas as 'inadequate', the lowest possible rating.

Parent Joelle Goasdoue says her son was bullied and explained: "There’s a lot of angry parents in there and understandably, the school has failed in every single area."

Fellow parent Pete Torode added: "They've asked for time and yes we will give them time but there are children who are well through their education journey so this is pressing, it needs sorting very quickly."

Diane de Garis believes students have been failed by the system and said: "Our kids are in a generation who've been let down by the education strategy, it's where we are and I am worried."

Guernsey's Director of Education admitted that not all parents who attended left happy but says those in charge will take swift action.

Nick Hynes explained: "We have to immediately address children saying they feel unsafe when they come to school and that's the number one priority on the list of things for Vicky Godley and her team to do and they aren't shying away from that.

"They are already putting things in place because it is not acceptable for any child to say they don't feel safe or happy to attend school.

"We are committed to making this better, absolutely committed to ensuring that their children and young people who attend this school are going to get better deals in the future."