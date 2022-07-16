Jersey could have hottest day ever on Monday

Jersey could have its hottest day ever on Monday (18 July).

Forecasters predict temperatures to reach as high as 37 degrees, a whole degree higher than the record set in 2003.

Guernsey is expected to see temperatures up to 34 degrees, close to breaking the record set for the island, again in 2003.

The Met Office say heatwaves are becoming increasingly common as a result of climate change, and government ministers in Jersey say 'plans need to be put in place' to prepare the island for more extreme weather.

ITV Weather presenter, Sally Williams, explains what heatwaves are and what you can do to stay cool

Matthew Winter, senior forecaster at Jersey Met, said: "We are in uncharted territory, because we haven't seen temperatures this high in Jersey before, so it's very much open to a bit of uncertainty, but 37 is most likely to be the highest temperature we'll see on Monday."

The extreme heat warning prompted some Jersey schools to end term on Friday - rather than Tuesday, as planned.

It followed warnings from teaching unions about "a lack of suitable air conditioning" in some school buildings, for example at Les Quennevais School, which had to close early on Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday and Friday.

Jersey's Director of Public Health, Professor Peter Bradley, said: "It is vital that islanders, especially those at risk, take these necessary precautions over the next week as we are expecting temperatures to reach into the mid-30s on Monday.

"I encourage everyone to look out for those that are vulnerable to extreme heat and less able to look after themselves."

