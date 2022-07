Guernsey Police are investigating claims a young man was sexually assaulted in public while attending the SarkFest festival.

The incident allegedly took place during the evening of Friday 8 July.

The suspect is claimed to have been an older man.

Officers are urging anyone who saw what happened to come forward.

They can contact them directly on 01481 222 222 or anonymously through Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.