Hundreds brave the heat for the Jersey Triathlon

On a baking hot Sunday morning more than 300 athletes turned out for the 2022 Jersey Triathlon.

There had been some concerns the event would be cancelled because of the soaring temperatures but with sponges at the ready the triathlon went ahead.

Thomas Atkinson was the only runner to finish the race under two hours as he won the race in a time of 1:59:58.

Thomas Atkinson cools down after victory in the Jersey Triathlon Credit: ITV Channel TV

Speaking afterwards he said: "It was a relief to cross the finish line because it was so hot out on the course but it was really good fun. I'm so happy because this was my first time doing an Olympic distance so I was nervous going into it but I'll be doing many more now!"

The quickest female was Guernsey's Megan Chapple who was ninth in the overall standings with a time of 2:15:46.

"It was really tough, everyone knew it was going to be hot. It was hard to tell if I'd won as I was quite far back after the swim. It was nice on the run though to have laps so you could assess where everyone was. The standard has gone up so much recently especially the women."