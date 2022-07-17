Jersey house damaged in barbecue fire

A house in Jersey has been badly damaged after a gas-barbecue fire.

Two fire engines from St Helier and an on-call team from Western Fire Station were called out to the property in St Brelade on Saturday evening (16 July).

The heat from the fire had shattered a living room window, allowing the flames to spread towards the inside of the house.

No-one was injured.

Such fires are more common during the summer months and the fire and rescue service is reminding islanders to make sure their barbecues are in good working order.