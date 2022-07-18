Beau Sejour playground to close for resurfacing work

A children's playground in Guernsey will close for resurfacing works, just over a week after children in the Bailiwick began their school holidays.

The playground at Beau Sejour leisure centre will be shut for two weeks from Monday 25 July while the work is carried out.

The States says while the timing 'isn't ideal', it will ensure the playground is maintained to a safe standard and will reduce costs overall.

Sam Herridge, Head of Recreation Services said: “Whilst it isn’t ideal to undertake the work during the school summer holidays, the opportunity is being taken to combine these works with repairs to surfacing at Vauvert School which will ensure the two projects can be completed with considerable savings in travel and other related costs”.

The playgrounds are due to reopen to the public on Saturday 6 August.

Access to the skatepark will not be affected while the work is ongoing.