Channel Islands set for record-breaking temperatures

Temperature records across the Channel Islands could be broken for the first time in almost 20 years today (18 July).

Forecasters are expecting it to get up to 38 degrees in Jersey and 35 degrees in Guernsey.

The highest temperature ever recorded in Jersey was 36 degrees exactly in 2003. Guernsey's record of 34.3 degrees was also set in 2003.

The extreme heat warning has already prompted some Jersey schools to end term earlier than planned.

A rare red heat warning has been issued for the UK for first time ever, meaning there is a "very likely" risk to life.

The advice is to stay out of the sun during the hottest part of the day, wear sunscreen and drink plenty of fresh water.

ITV Weather presenter, Sally Williams, explains what heatwaves are and what you can do to stay cool

Jersey's Director of Public Health, Professor Peter Bradley, says: "It is vital that islanders, especially those at risk, take precautions. I encourage everyone to look out for those that are vulnerable to extreme heat and less able to look after themselves."

How to stay safe in the sun:

Stay out of the sun for long periods and during the hottest part of the day

Wear sunscreen and hats when outdoors

Have cool baths or showers

Drink plenty of water

Avoid tea, coffee and alcohol

Wear loose, cool clothing

Ensure babies, young children and pets are not locked in vehicles

You can keep up to date on the latest forecast for the Channel Islands here or by following ITV Channel's weather presenter Shireen Jordan on Twitter.