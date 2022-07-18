Complaints made against Guernsey's former CM

Three complaints have been made against Guernsey's former Chief Minister Gavin St Pier for breaching Code of Conduct.

The complaints against Deputy St Pier were submitted to the Code of Conduct Panel for an alleged breach during a States debate earlier this year.

Deputy St Pier has said he was not aware of the complaints and understands the allegation is around naming a local doctor, which " have had a damaging effect on the trust and confidence of medical practitioners generally in Guernsey".

The complaints have been brought forward by the Medical Specialist Group and, the Guernsey and Alderney Branch of the British Medical Association.

Deputy St Pier denies allegations that he breached the Code of Conduct.