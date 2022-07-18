Guernsey's Maya Le Tissier set to sign for Manchester United

Guernsey's Maya Le Tissier is set to sign for Manchester United.

An official announcement on the 20-year-old defender's future is expected later this week.

A number of England's top clubs were interested in Le Tissier including Women's Super League champions Chelsea but United acted swiftly to complete the deal.

Manchester United finished fourth in last season's WSL and activated Le Tissier's release clause at the start of the summer transfer window.

The Guernsey footballer started out at St Martin's AC before signing for Brighton & Hove Albion Women in May 2018, coming through the ranks to cement her place in the first team.

In 2021, she was named as one of the world's top female footballers at Goal's NXGN awards.

Later that same year, she was named Young Player of the Year by her club.

During her four years with the Seagulls, she made 59 appearances scoring two goals.