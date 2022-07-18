Temperatures break Jersey's all time record

Jersey has recorded its highest recorded temperature of all time.

As of 3pm today (18 July), Jersey Met recorded a temperature of 37.2 degrees Celsius.

Temperatures are predicted to rise even further into the afternoon, peaking around 5pm at a temperature of 38 degrees Celsius.

The highest temperature ever recorded in Jersey was 36 degrees exactly in 2003.

An extreme heat warning was issued last week and prompted some Jersey schools to end term earlier than planned.

Today six schools opened to students, with the option to not attend.

Nine schools were closed entirely and 17 had a half day before closing at lunch time.

With the rising temperatures continuing to climb into the afternoon, Jersey Met are warning islanders to keep themselves protected in this climate.

Paul Aked, from Jersey Met said: "This is extreme heat and we shouldn't be out and about in it.

"It's very difficult to get cool in some places, but we should make every attempt to do that.

"So when a lot of people come out of work or you're thinking the heats done, that is actually when it's going to be at its hottest."

How to stay safe in the sun:

Stay out of the sun for long periods and during the hottest part of the day

Wear sunscreen and hats when outdoors

Have cool baths or showers

Drink plenty of water

Avoid tea, coffee and alcohol

Wear loose, cool clothing

Ensure babies, young children and pets are not locked in vehicles

