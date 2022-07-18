Jersey beachgoers were joined by some unexpected visitors during a kayaking trip this weekend.

A pod of dolphins decided to join the group while they were out on the water in St Brelade's Bay.

They say they even came right up to the side of their boats.

The group can be heard describing it as 'incredible'

Play Brightcove video

It comes as temperatures sour across the UK, with record-breaking temperatures expected.

A rare red heat warning has been issued for the UK for first time ever, meaning there is a "very likely" risk to life.

The advice is to stay out of the sun during the hottest part of the day, wear sunscreen and drink plenty of fresh water.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...