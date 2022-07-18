Wind in the Willows walking trail to get more Guernsey children reading

Characters from Wind in the Willows have been brought to life for a new walking trail in Guernsey.

Giant sculptures of characters from the 1908 novel are dotted around Les Vardes Quarry for families to enjoy this summer.

Organisers hope the trail will encourage more children to take an interest in reading while also raising money for the Lions Club of Guernsey.

The club recently had to cancel one of its biggest fundraisers of the year, the Donkey Derby, due to a shortage of volunteers.

The charity hosts events throughout the year to raise money for important causes around the world and says the new sculpture trail has been two years in the making.

Club president Paul Allaway said: "The Lions Club of Guernsey have been working closely with Ronez on this project which initially started two years ago when Lion Tony Corbin suggested a natural trail be set up to encourage children to get out with their families on interesting walks and to read about the characters they find.

"We hope that islanders will make use of this walk, enjoy the characters and also appreciate the size and depth of the quarry at Les Vardes."