Woman assaulted at Dicq slipway in Jersey

A woman was left with facial injuries after being assaulted on Dicq Slipway in Jersey over the weekend.

The assault took place between 6:30pm and 6:45pm on Saturday (16 July) close to the Thai Dicq Shack.

A man and a woman in their 30s were arrested.

One police officer attending was also assaulted during the arrest, but was not injured.

The man and woman arrested were described as wearing grey coloured tops and dark shorts.

Police say several members of the public were present during the incident and those who may have witnessed it as asked to contact Police on 01534 612612.