£89,000 funding to boost accessibility at Jersey sports clubs

£89,000 of lottery funding is being given away to make sport in Jersey more accessible.

Nine clubs and organisations from sports such as ice skating to judo, will receive a share of the money in a bid to get more people active - with a focus on groups where participation is lower.

Figures from Jersey Sport’s Health Activity and Wellbeing Adult Household Survey showed that only 45% of islanders with a disability or long-term health condition were considered to be 'active', with the figure for islanders aged 75 and over lower still at 38%.

45% of people in Jersey with a disability or long-term health condition are active.

38% of people aged 75 and over are active.

Organisations receiving funding include Laugh, Move & Groove, a yoga club supporting elderly and disabled Islanders.

Carole Stockhill from the club says the funding will mean the club can expand to help even more people: “We were delighted to have received a grant supported by The Jersey Community Foundation with funds from the Channel Islands Lottery. This will help us to grow and roll out Laugh, Move & Groove to so many more people.

"We can now train more leaders on the Island, without the need to travel to the UK, and get more equipment. It isn’t just about the money. It is that a distinguished panel of people understood and shared our vision. We are very grateful.”

The funds come from the Channel Islands Lottery and have been awarded by the Jersey Community Foundation.

Anna Terry, CEO of the Jersey Community Foundation said: “Sport and exercise have a big role to play in improving the physical and mental health of islanders. As well as being a brilliant way of bringing together members of the community whilst exercising, sport has the power to develop new skills, build confidence and nurture friendships in a routine and enjoyable environment.

"It is important that everyone in our community has access to the far-reaching benefits of sport, regardless of their financial or physical circumstances – this round of JCF funding seeks to level the playing field in this regard.”