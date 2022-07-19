Firefighters tackle blaze on Alderney headland

Play Brightcove video

Firefighters in Alderney are tackling a gorse fire on the hillside beneath Fort Tourgis.

Residents spotted smoke near the derelict States-owned building, by Clonque beach, around 2pm this afternoon (Tuesday 19 July).

Emergency services were at the scene within 10 minutes of receiving the call.

Chief Fire Officer Mark Gaudion said the fire was made worse by tinder dry gorse undergrowth and high temperatures.

He added that strong south westerly winds carried the fire across the headlands.

The cause of the fire has not been confirmed.