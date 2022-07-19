Getting crafty with bonny bonnet making in Jersey

Play Brightcove video

Report by ITV Channel's Katya Fowler

The bonnet is synonymous with the history of the Channel Islands, with women hundreds of years ago making sure they were always on their heads.

It was worn as a symbol of wealth, because the paler you were the more money you supposedly had.

For any girl over the age of 16 it was fashionable to wear her hair up underneath it, to show she was eligible for marriage.

The bonnet is made up of three main parts. The first part is the crown, a piece of material which is folded at the front.

Katya shows off the back of her newly-made bonnet. Credit: ITV Channel TV

The next part is the back of the bonnet. Then the final part is the frill, which is one whole piece hemmed around the outside.

At Jersey Heritage, they’re trying to ensure that the legacy of the bonnet doesn’t die out, by offering lessons in bonnet making to keep the history of the headgear alive.