Jersey could face future social security rise to cover state pensions

People in Jersey could have to pay more in social security contributions in future to top up the island's state pension pot, according to economists.

A report by the independent Fiscal Policy Panel says rates will have to rise by 4% to 14.5% by the year 2047 to bolster the Social Security Fund, as the island manages an ageing population.

It says the age at which islanders can claim a state pension may also have to rise, as the number of people claiming from the pot increases, while the number of working-age people paying into it declines.

The panel says this scenario would likely be driven forward by a reduction in inward migration, something which had been set as a goal in the most recent Common Population Policy.

However, projections from a 2019 review suggest the fund could run out at some point in the next 45 to 55 years, even if current levels of inward migration were maintained.

The panel praised the 'prudent' decision to progress the creation of a Reserve Fund which could be used to 'smooth the 'bulge' of an ageing population' on the island's finances.