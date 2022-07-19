Jersey's new Deputy Chief Minister selected

Jersey's new Deputy Chief Minister has been selected. Deputy Kirsten Morel, who represents St John, St Lawrence and Trinity will take up the role, alongside his duties as Minister for Economic Development, Tourism, Sport and Culture.

Chief Minister, Deputy Kristina Moore made the announcement in the States Chamber this morning. Today's States Assembly is the final sitting before members break for the summer.

Deputy Sam Mézec has been appointed as President of the Scrutiny Liaison Committee, with 29 votes in favour.

Deputy Carina Alves, Deputy Mary Le Hegarat, Deputy Lyndon Farnham, Deputy Malcolm Ferey and Deputy Lucy Stephenson have been appointed as Members of the Privileges and Procedures Committee. They will join the Chair of the Committee, Connétable Karen Shenton Stone.